Students’ anti-crime posters to be displayed throughout town near Peterborough

Cameron, Amy and Lily-Mae will have their anti-crime posters displayed near Peterborough.

Students from a college in Cambridgeshire presented anti-crime posters to the deputy mayor of Ramsey - and the winning designs will now be displayed throughout the market town.

Students from Abbey College’s Offer and Opportunity Programme’s anti-crime team met with deputy mayor of Ramsey, councillor Roger Brereton, to present their county lines posters.

The school’s Offer and Opportunity Programme aims to inspire students to participate in new activities and learn more about a newfound interest.

The programme’s anti-crime team have been learning about types of crime that can affect young people.

Their posters were designed to raise awareness of county lines - which is the transportation of illegal drugs from one area to another, often by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into criminal activity by gangs.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “We’re so proud of each and every one of our students from the anti-crime team. It’s been fantastic to see them show creativity, support the community, and raise awareness for such an important issue.

“A big congratulations to our winners – Cameron, Amy and Lily-Mae. Their designs were excellent and I look forward to seeing the poster proudly displayed within the local community.”

The posters were designed during after-school sessions and include useful information on how to spot the signs of county lines crime, such as: a change in behaviour, access to numerous phones, unexplained money, gifts, or clothes, signs of assault and an association with gangs in the local area.