Staff and pupils have been praised by a head teacher after the school was given a good grading by Ofsted.

Farcet CofE Primary School received a host of praise as part of the inspection, being described as a ‘happy, caring place to learn’ where pupils and teachers ‘enjoy school and the opportunities on offer’.

The curriculum was found to be positively ‘ambitious’ with staff who have consistently high expectations for what the pupils can achieve. Inspectors highlighted that children have opportunities to regularly revisit what they have

Children were praised by the headteacher after the report was published

learned meaning that over time, they learn more.

The teaching of reading and phonics was found to be particularly strong across the whole school and that ‘Teachers think carefully about the texts they share with pupils and the books they want pupils to read. Pupils enjoy reading.”

Newly appointed headteacher Claire Eskelson, who joined the school this term, said: “It’s great news to have received this good rating from Ofsted. It’s testament to all pupils and staff at the school, who I know strive to do their very best and are delighted to be creating a happy, positive learning environment.

“The needs of our pupils are at the forefront of our minds, and we look forward to building on this result together to help create the very best school experience.”

The school’s early years provision was found to offer ‘considered and engaging learning opportunities’ with ‘staff adapting the curriculum to meet individual children’s needs and interests’. Children with Special Educational Needs

(SEND) also achieve well at the school, with staff ensuring ‘pupils with more complex needs are given personalised support, including from external agencies’.

Safeguarding measures were found to be effective, pupils said they feel listened to via their school council and the report found that the school is “tenacious in securing relevant support for vulnerable pupils.”