Sponsors sought for second Peterborough Community Business Awards
The Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025, which seeks to spotlight the exceptional individuals and businesses in the community that go above and beyond within their workplaces, will take place next summer.
Now organiser Gez Chetal is looking for companies to back the awards through a variety of sponsorship packages, which includes the headline sponsorship.
Mr Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “As last year’s awards were a huge success I would advise people to contact us for sponsorship details as soon as possible.”
Nominations for the awards will be officially opened in January next year.
The awards feature 13 categories celebrating a range of aspects of business life.
The awards ceremony will take place on June 20 next year and will be held at the Delta Marriott Hotel, at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
Mr Chetal said: "The awards are a platform where we can celebrate those who make a significant impact in our community and create a space for collaboration and support.
“Businesses can discover how they can play a pivotal role in the success of the 20254 awards while enjoying an evening of celebration and networking.”
The categories for the awards will be:
- Founders Award: Recognition for their outstanding contribution to the local community
- Hair and beauty business
- Digital Community: Best online presence
- Best Charitable Contribution
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- Best New Business
- Best Hospitality
- Employee of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Community Partnership
- Healthcare Excellence
To contact the awards organisers, email [email protected]