Sleeping drug dealer in Peterborough given a "rude awakening" as police raid uncovers crack and heroin

A sleeping drug dealer was given a rude awakening when police swooped on his Peterborough home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Lawson, 24, was woken by the sound of neighbourhood officers entering his property in Park Farm Crescent, Stanground, on 11 March 2021.

Cambs Police said their officers discovered 22 wraps of heroin and 117 of crack cocaine, as well as cannabis and a small amount of cocaine. The drugs were analysed and valued at up to £2,440.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the search officers also seized a mobile phone, which was found to contain text messages linked to drug dealing,” a force spokesperson explained.

Brandon Lawson

“Lawson admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of cocaine.”

He denied possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine but was found guilty of both charges following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in April.

On Monday (7 July) at the same court, Lawson, now of Hawksbill Way, Fletton, Peterborough, was jailed for 32 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Louis Scott commented: “Lawson tried to deny some of these offences, but I’m pleased justice has been done.

“These substances trap people in addiction and ruin lives. They can also be linked to other offences such as anti-social behaviour, theft and violence – causing misery for our communities.

“We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing in the county as we aim to make Cambridgeshire an even safer place to live.”