Sharp increase in fires across Cambridgeshire sparks fresh warning from the fire service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue is advising residents on how to stay safe following a rise in the number of fires across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service has revealed its firefighters have attended significantly more fire-related incidents so far this year, compared with 2024.

In July alone, crews responded to 262 blazes, 75 more than last July’s figure of 187, and above the five-year average of 225.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the last 12 months, fires have increased by almost 20 per cent, with most months showing a rise compared with 2024.

Cambs Fire and Rescue have responded to an increasing number of fire this year. Image for illustration only

Of particular note are outdoor fires – which are up by a staggering 75% on 2024’s figures. House fires, half of which begin in the kitchen, have also seen a 10% rise over the same period.

Group Commander James Ball, head of community safety, said: “Preventing fires through education and awareness is always our priority, but seeing this trend continue over the last few months is concerning. We analyse our incident data carefully and act on any patterns that emerge, and this year we’ve seen increases across different types of fires and locations.”

Regarding the increase in domestic fires, he added: “Kitchen fires can start for many reasons, often because people become distracted while cooking. This could be needing to check on a child, answer the phone, or respond to someone at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Using hobs as storage is another common cause. It is very easy for them to be switched on accidentally, setting fire to items like kettles or air fryers. Even pets can sometimes knock a hob on if it’s left unattended. By sharing these messages we want to help people understand the risks and prevent these incidents happening in the first place.”

Residents can help keep their homes safe by using the service’s online home fire safety check tool. The tool asks a few simple questions and provides a personalised fire risk assessment, helping families learn how to reduce risks in their homes. You can complete it for yourself, your family, or on behalf of a vulnerable neighbour or relative who may benefit from extra support.

James went on: “As well as our online tool, we also carry out home fire safety visits for vulnerable residents across the county. In the last year we have delivered more visits than ever before, with our crews and community safety officers helping thousands of people stay safe in their homes. Prevention work like this is at the heart of what we do and makes a real difference.”

In July there were 165 outdoor fires, an increase of more than 75 per cent compared with last year. These included 65 deliberate fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “Deliberately starting a fire is a serious crime that can have severe consequences, no matter how big or small the fire may seem. Any fire can quickly spread, putting people nearby at risk as well as our crews sent to tackle it. These incidents also place a huge demand on our resources and can affect our ability to attend other emergencies when people need us most.

“We have to stop deliberate fires, and we need the help of everyone in our communities to make this happen. There are simple precautions that can help reduce the risk. Keeping rubbish bins out of sight and away from buildings, installing security lighting or cameras, and ensuring bulky waste such as sofas or washing machines is taken to a recycling centre rather than left outside are all effective measures.

“Parents can also play a big role by talking to their children about the dangers of fire. We’ve had reports of groups of young people seen running from some incidents. Keeping lighters and matches out of reach, and making sure children avoid disused or derelict buildings, can all help prevent fires and keep them safe. Communities can also support one another by sharing advice and looking out for vulnerable neighbours, so that together we reduce the risk of fire for everyone.”

For more information about home fire safety, visit the fire service’s website.