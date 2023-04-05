Scheme to tackle violence against women expands after Peterborough success

Businesses in Fenland are being urged to sign up to a new accreditation scheme that aims to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), following its success in Peterborough.

The Business Against Abuse scheme (BAA), was delivered to more than 50 businesses in Peterborough last month and includes presentations from charity Rape Crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development of the accreditation and the training has been funded by the Home Office’s Safer Streets 4 scheme and will show participants how to identify predatory behaviour, how to prevent it from escalating into a possible sexual offence and how to make their businesses a safe place for everyone, in particular women and girls.

Businesses can sign up to the scheme after its success in Peterborough

Once they have successfully completed the training they will be accredited as a Business Against Abuse premises, receiving a staff training video, window stickers, lanyards and wrist bands to showcase their commitment to tackling predatory behaviour.

Chief Inspector Ian Lombardo said: “The development of this training is part of the force’s commitment to making our streets a hostile place for potential offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The police can’t be everywhere, but with a network of businesses that are committed to tackling violence against women and girls that have staff trained on how to spot the signs of predatory behaviour and have the confidence to take action will help to prevent a sexual offences.

“Predatory behaviour can occur anywhere, which is why this scheme is open to any business that’s serious about tackling this important issue and is willing to make the required commitments.

“The accreditation scheme is being extended to Fenland after the brilliant response in Peterborough. It was fantastic to see local businesses come together and make a commitment to protecting their customers”.

There will be two training days - the first from 8.45am to 12.15pm on 19 April, at The Boathouse Business Centre, in Wisbech, and the second from 12:30pm to 4pm on 27 April, at the Oliver Cromwell hotel, in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad