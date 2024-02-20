Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A row has broken out over the handling of Peterborough’s response to M&S’ shock announcement that it plans to close its store in the city’s Queensgate shopping centre.

The dispute has been triggered after it emerged that different political leaders have held at least two separate and uncoordinated virtual meetings with M&S officials in a bid to get the retailer to review its plans.

The first meeting involved just Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and took place on February 9 and the other by Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq and the local authority’s chief executive Matt Gladstone, which was held on February 22.

A row has broken out between Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, inset above, and Peterborough City Council leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq, inset below, about the city's response to M&S plans to close its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Mr Bristow even released a letter yesterday (February 19) to the M&S chief executive Stuart Machine voicing disappointment at being told ‘there had been no engagement with the city council’.

Mr Bristow told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The council needs to work with the city’s MP on this.

"The city will achieve more with the council and the MP working together.

"They need to engage with the local MP instead of getting involved with stunts, such as a photocall outside the cathedral which they didn’t inform me about, and they didn’t tell me about the meeting on Thursday.”

Cllr Farooq said: “I was disappointed to hear about Mr Bristow’s comments in his letter.

"I think we should all be working together on this as it will have a greater impact.”

A council spokesperson said: “Our council leader and chief executive have met with representatives from Marks and Spencer's to hear about their proposals for the city and we continue to work with them on how they may be able to build on their presence here.”

Why is M&S looking to close?

M&S announced last month that it was in consultation with staff about plans to close its Food Hall and clothing store with a decision expected in April.

It would still leave M&S with two other outlets in Peterborough – at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.

Outlining the reason for the store’s possible closure, Craig Burton, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“In recent years we have invested over £31 million in our stores in the East of England and we look forward to working with the local council to bring forward plans for further future investment into Peterborough and the wider local area.”

What have the politicians been telling M&S?

Cllr Farooq said his talks with M&s had focused on urging them not to close the Queensgate store, highlighting regeneration plans for the city that would help increase footfall and urging the retailer to have some presence in the city centre.

Mr Bristow said that he has been encouraging M&S bosses to look at ways of keeping some form of footprint in the city centre, and that maybe this could include a Food Hall.