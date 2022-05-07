Cambridgeshire Police uses safety cameras in Peterborough to watch for motorists breaking the law by exceeding speed limits in the city everyday.

The Peterborough Telegraph has complied this list of 35 locations of fixed speed cameras and potential locations of speed camera enforcement vans in and around Peterborough.

All images included in this list are illustrative only – and not the precise locations of where the vans park, which could change without notice.

The Department for Transport (DfT) requires all local and police authorities to publish information about fixed safety cameras in their area.

Most recent Cambridgeshire Police safety camera offence data shows that a total of 26,925 offences were committed across Cambridgeshire in 2020.

Of those total offences, Cambridgeshire Police put 14,505 drivers on speed awareness courses, issued 9,224 fixed penalty notices and summoned 3,196 offenders to court.

Speeding is one of the police’s ‘Fatal Four’ motoring offences - alongside drink and drug-driving, driving while distracted and not wearing a seatbelt.

Research shows a pedestrian hit by a car at 40mph is four times more likely to die than one hit at 30mph.

1. A605 Peterborough Road, Whittlesey C17 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph

2. A605 Eastrea Road, Whittlesey C3 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph

3. A605 Syers Lane, Whittlesey C34 safety camera. Speed limit: 30mph

4. A605 King's Delph, Whittlesey C39 safety camera. Speed limit: 40mph