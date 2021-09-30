Remarkable Development Corporation film looks at the big plans for Peterborough in the 70s
Remarkable footage outlines the huge plans for Peterborough being drawn up by the Development Corporation for Peterborough in 1971.
Interviews with school pupils and residents show how the corporation’s plans to transform Peterborough into a ‘new city’.
The Peterborough Development Corporation was set up in February 1968, as a government initiative, following the city’s designation as a third-wave New Town in July 1967. It was based in Peterscourt in the city.
The corporation’s mission was to provide homes, work and the full range of facilities and services for an additional 70,000 people, drawn mainly from the Greater London area.
The Development Corporation was eventually shut down in September 1988.
In the film the main architect of today’s Peterborough, Wyndham Thomas, talks about his aims and ambitions for the area.
He was adamant that the ‘new Peterborough’ would be a better place to live than the old city.
Do you think he was proved right?
