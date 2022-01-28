Popular play area at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows closed for “essential maintenance”
A popular children’s play area at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough has been closed for “essential maintenance.”
The Fox Play area, which opened during the last October half term, has proved a huge hit with youngsters and parents alike.
The area includes water features, zip lines, raised walk-ways and climbing opportunities to allow children to use their imaginations during their time at the park.
There are a total of thirteen different pieces of play equipment incorporating natural materials – water, sand, stone and wood. These will enable children to climb, crawl, slide, swing, splash and fly their way around the play area.
Nene Park Trust, which owns the site, has chosen now as the time to carry out essential maintenance on the equipment given that many areas of the park have become inaccessible due to muddy ground. It is expected to reopen in the spring.
A statement from Nene Park said: “Since opening in October, the popularity of Fox Play has exceeded even our own expectations!
“It has been fantastic to see so many children enjoying the new playground facilities on a daily basis. However, due to the time of year, areas of the Park have become inaccessible due to the muddy ground conditions, therefore we have taken the decision to close the playground until the spring for essential maintenance.
“We look forward to welcoming you back for plenty more Fox Play fun soon.”