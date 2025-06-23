Political view: Tories back Labour to lead Peterborough

Sand Martin House, the scene of last week's council meeting

In the run up to last week’s Full Council meeting, the Labour leader was making all sorts of noises around opposition parties conducting backroom deals and a grab for power, writes Peterborough Lib Dem Group leader Christian Hogg.

He drew analogies from his past as a driving instructor about how dangerous grabbing the wheel can be, whilst presumably ignoring that in his career he had only prevented disaster by conducting such a move himself.

The meeting in the end went in his favour and his grip on power is secure for at least another six months. However close inspection of the list of committee chairs would beg the question, what sort of deals had he been conducting as there are a number of Conservatives and a few independent councillors listed.

There were also a couple of additions to the cabinet by way of advisors, either as an admission of lack of resource in the cabinet or just to be able secure votes from his own party perhaps?

Cllr Christian Hogg

During the meeting a number of speakers were saying that with Labour being the largest party and with a majority (at only 17 out of 60 councillors or 28% that is a long way off a majority) it deserved to be in administration. The alternative being offered was a group of 25 councillors (42%) who represent a much larger number of residents across urban, suburban and rural communities. Both the Conservatives and Labour are so fixated on single party administrations, that the Conservatives back the Labour administration, I’m not sure that is what hard working conservative voters voted for when they voted at the last local election.

Talking with residents on the doorstep a strong message comes across that people are fed up with political parties that are told what to do by their Westminster bosses, what they want is local politicians working together to put Peterborough first. This was the premise of the alliance of parties being put forward as a replacement administration. There is simply no point in talking to local residents if you aren’t prepared to listen and adapt to what you are being told.

Over the last six months I have been increasingly concerned about a number of issues, we voted against the budget for instance, we got some flack for that from the chair of the FSWG, Conservative Councillor John Howard at the time only for him to subsequently state in one of his Speaker’s Corner columns that he wished he had voted against the budget, but then backs the Labour administration to continue. It certainly seems he can’t make his mind up.

The council has been reviewing our local community assets ( including libraries and community centres) for a number of years now and despite fresh promises that a new review is happening, there seems to be no end to it with no detailed plans and decisions made. Add to that the biggest elephant lurking about the council offices, what is happening with the Hilton hotel development?

Even the Chancellor Rachel Reeves is trying to egg the Labour administration on by mentioning funding for a replacement swimming pool, but there is still no emerging business plan in place despite having been in power for a year and the existence of at least one previous business case as a starting point.

With Labour asleep at the wheel, someone needs to wake them up and grab the wheel. Perhaps now that the Conservatives are closely supporting the Labour cabinet, they are currently working on these things in the background, only time will tell.