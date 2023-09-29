Platinum award success for Peterborough-based haulage firm PC Howard
Staff at a Peterborough haulage company are celebrating a national awards success.
PC Howard, which is based at Kings Cliffe and provides haulage and distribution plus 300,000 square feet of warehousing has received the award in tribute to its outstanding performance as part of the Palletways UK network.
The company has been presented with Palletways’s Platinum Award for operational excellence over the last six months.
Jasper Sawyer, business development manager, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Platinum Award as it recognises the very best companies within the Palletways UK network.
"Achieving Platinum Award status is a testament to the hard work of our staff who go above and beyond for all of our customers to maintain and improve our level of excellent customer service and ensure that our customers’ products are delivered in a timely manner.
"This award demonstrates to our customers that they can expect only the best in transportation and logistics from us.”
Warwick Trimble, network director at Palletways UK, said: “Providing customers with a fast, reliable and efficient service is our top priority, and these awards highlight the dedication of the team who have gone above and beyond to meet the stringent standards.
"It has been great to look back at their performance over the last six months and a pleasure to present them with this coveted award.”
The firm uses its fleet and the Palletways network to ensure 90 per cent of its delivery points are delivered in four hours.