Deal shows commitment to sustainable farming

​Nene Park Trust is joining forces with the award-winning Grasmere Farm to produce a retail range of locally sourced lamb.​

For the second year running the trust has teamed up with the farm to offer locally sourced lamb that is reared on the trust’s rural estate in Castor and Ailsworth.

The Nene Park lamb is available for customers to buy directly from the Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre as well as Grasmere’s own retail outlets in Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Vine House Farm, in Deeping St Nicholas.

Farmers Craig and Ryan Baxter

Nene Park lamb is produced through the share farming partnership between Nene Park Trust and first generation farmers, brothers Craig and Ryan Baxter.

A spokesperson said: “The partnership places the utmost importance on the welfare of its animals, ensuring they live happy, healthy lives, grazing outside all year round through a farming system that is entirely forage-based.

“The result is 100 percent grass-fed lamb with delicious flavour and tender, succulent cuts, which consistently receive five star feedback from customers.”

Will Bowell, Retail Manager from Grasmere Farm, said: “We are proud to partner with Nene Park Trust, whose commitment to sustainable farming aligns perfectly with our values.

Locally sourced lamb at Nene Park in Peterborough

“Their lambs, raised on wildflower-rich fields, offer unparalleled quality and flavour, ensuring our customers receive the finest, locally sourced produce.

"This year, we are also pleased to stock mutton, a product not readily available in butchers’ shops these days, but one that is already proving very popular both in our stores and online.”

Ryan Baxter said: “It is a real privilege to continue our partnership with Grasmere Farm.

"From the very beginning of our farming journey at Nene Park, the vision was to farm sustainably and supply pasture-fed, slow-grown lamb products to a local audience.

"This partnership is key to the success of our journey, with Nene Park lamb now readily available to a wider customer base.”