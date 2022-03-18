Peterborough’s Labour leader calls for PCSOs to be re-instated in city

There have been six burglaries in the Peveril road area in Park ward since January, with thousands of pounds of goods and jewellery taken and residents left shaken, upset and living in fear.

It’s only recently that Cambridgeshire police made the decision to cut PCSO numbers in half and Councillor Shaz Nawaz, who represents Park Ward, says that with so few local officers on the ground, people are feeling isolated, vulnerable and angry. He is calling on Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, to think again and restore community policing levels to what they were.

He said; “We need officers in our neighbourhoods with local knowledge to provide a presence and offer reassurance.

Cllr Nawaz (right) meets with police and residents

“People in my ward are angry, their homes have been ransacked and their private places have been violated and they feel like they are getting no protection or support from the police. Such is the anger and disillusionment that a number of the residents are talking about forming their own patrol to protect their houses and their belongings.”

The Labour leader wants more police patrols in the area in the short term and a re-think of the whole strategy of community policing in Peterborough in the longer term.

He says that people have a right to feel safe in their own homes.

He said: ““Burglary is supposedly the number one target for the Police and Crime Commissioner but targets are no comfort for my residents, we need action, not words and I will be having a conversation with the PCC at the earliest opportunity, should I become council leader after the local elections on the 5th of May.”

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Peveril Road burglaries. They have since been bailed.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner for comment.