A provider of care at home is looking to expand as the Peterborough agency celebrates its12th anniversary.

Home Instead ​Peterborough, based in Swan Court, Hampton, has supported hundreds of local families with the care of their loved ones during the 12 years since its creation.

Now the agency is looking to take on more clients, particularly in the Whittlesey and Market Deeping areas following a successful recruitment campaign late last year.

Amy and Phil Kennedy, co-founders of Home Instead Peterborough

Co-founders and directors Phil and Amy Kennedy of Home Instead Peterborough , said: “After a successful recruitment initiative at the back end of last year, we now have good availability to support new clients,

"Our expansion plans for 2024 include supporting more clients in and around the Whittlesey and Market Deeping area.

"Our service starts at just four hours a week and even two two-hour visits a week can make a remarkable difference to older people who may be feeling isolated or lonely living at home alone.”

At the moment, Home Instead supports about 100 families in the area and employs a team of 60 trained care professionals who provide daily visits within about a 15 mile radius around Peterborough.

The agency says the key to its success is its workforce.

Amy said: “The dedication of our team that helped us navigate through the pandemic and to see people turn out each and every day whatever the weather is very humbling.

“This year we also celebrate the 10 year anniversaries of four members of our team who cumulatively have dedicated 40 years of their lives to Home Instead and to caring for local people.