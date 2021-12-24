Peterborough’s Flag Fen to get new classroom after arson attack

Flag Fen.

The original wooden structure was torched in the early hours of October 4 last year.

A year on, plans to erect a new single storey timber arena building, matching the original footing, have were submitted and have now been granted approval.

This will once again give the archaeology park a space to host school trips and educational visits.

The remains of the destroyed classroom at Flag Fen.

The application stated: “The original arena building was a single storey timber clad pitched roof building. The new building will match the old arena buildings floor area & built form.

“It is our intention to form a new educational resource space, to allow the park to once again undertaken its varying range of educational activities within for the park visitors. It shall be modest in scale, be single storey with timber clad walls, with secure windows and access doors. It shall have a tiled pitched roof form, running in a south west / north east direction.

“The design shall be sympathetic and in keeping with the existing buildings on site and of materials sympathetic to the character of the adjacent buildings. Proposals are visually and proportionally sympathetic to the adjacent park buildings.

“Internally the Arena building will provide open plan flexible space able to contain an array of tables and chairs and resource storage units.”