Peterborough youngsters moved by personal stories raise £1,200 for Kidney Research

The team took part in a 6km walk around Ferry Meadows to fundraise.

16 and 17-year-olds from Jack Hunt School and Nene Park Academy who took part in an NCS programme raised over £1,200 for Kidney Research UK after they heard touching stories of those affected by kidney disease.

NCS particpants were inspired after hearing a workshop by Sarah Roe from Kidney Research UK who shared her personal journey and what she has gone through with the chronic illness,

The team took part in a three day fundraiser to raise as much as they could for the charity. On their first day, the team tirelessly worked out in a six hour gym session at Immortal Kombat Academy. They chose this to represent the average time someone is on a dialysis machine per session and to promote the benefits of exercise on the body. Their second fundraiser was an online quiz night with some great prizes and kidney themed questions, to focus on how we can best take care of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lastly the team completed a 6km sponsored walk around Ferry Meadows, with collection buckets, other vistors to the country park were happy to support the cuase.

Georgia Clarke, NCS Manager at The Posh said: “Our NCS team 2 completed an amazing project in support of Kidney Research UK. They worked together to turn around some great tasks in a relatively short time frame - selecting activities that were not only fun for themselves, but relevant to their aim of educating the wider public about kidney disease and Kidney Research UK. They were able to raise a substantial amount of awareness as well as money within their project days, which will go towards supporting the vital work of Kidney Research. It was great to be able to work with a charity based right here in the local area, whilst having a world-wide impact”.