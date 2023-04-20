Peterborough shopkeepers wrestled would-be robber to floor as police launch CCTV appeal
Man used hammer to smash windows in robbery bid
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery at a shop in Peterborough, which saw shopkeepers try and wrestle a man to the floor.
The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday, 8 April, at the Nisa Local store, in Walton, Peterborough.
A man wearing a balaclava entered and picked up a crate of beer while another man held the door open for him.
The men were spotted and challenged by shopkeepers who managed to wrestle the man with the beers to the floor, causing him to drop the crate. The second man holding the door smashed the windows with a hammer, allowing both men to escape.
Anyone with any information or who recognises the person pictured is urged to contact police via our webchat or on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/26218/23 or by visiting our website