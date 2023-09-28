2 . Mohammed Jamal Qadeer

Mohammed Jamal Qadeer (28) was inside the Shah Jehan restaurant in Peterborough with a group of six other men when a fight broke out between them. Armed with a knife, Qadeer attacked a man in his 30s who was trying to leave the restaurant, stabbing him in the back and leaving him with an arterial bleed. Qadeer, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, was jailed for three years and nine months after previously pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a knife in a public place. He also admitted making threats to kill and assault relating to a domestic incident. Photo: Cambs Police