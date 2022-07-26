The number of recorded COVID cases in Peterborough has fallen for four consecutive days for the first time since May – but the city’s rates remain above national levels.

There were a total of 559 cases recorded in the city in the seven days up to July 15 – giving the city a COVID case rate of 275.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The rate in England stands at 266.3.

The number of patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) with COVID is continuing to rise, and now stands at 136 – the highest level since April 17.

Since the start July there have been 13 deaths (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) in Peterborough (up to July 18). The last time there were more than 13 such deaths was in April, when there were 20.

Three deaths were reported on July 14 and July 6. The last time three such deaths were reported on a single day was April 3.

There were seven such deaths in June.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 495 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the city. There have been 520 deaths where COVID has been mentioned on the death certificate.

Peterborough continues to have a lower COVID vaccination rate than the country as a whole.

All statistics available on https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Newborough & Peakirk 30 cases (+12 compared to the previous week) Rate: 408.2

2. Fletton 40 cases (+4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 407.0

3. Werrington 21 cases (+/-0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 285.9

4. Longthorpe and Netherton 25 cases (-2 compared to the previous week) Rate: 346.7