The Wirrina in Peterborough - a popular Peterborough venue for dance events in days gone by

Peterborough places known for a good night out in the 70s & 80s

Recent nostalgic features on nights out in the 70s and 80s in Peterborough has prompted today’s gallery – the places people were drawn to in the city.
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT

There is still a lot of love for venues such as La Scala, L’Aristos, Annabelles, Bull & Dolphin, Rinaldo’s. Wirrina – all featured here – to name but a few.

Check out some of the DJs providing the entertainment.

And here are the galleries of 70s and 80s nights out Part 1 and Part 2

The original Rinaldo's Bridge Street was another popular venue

1. Peterborough Places

The original Rinaldo's Bridge Street was another popular venue Photo: SM

Who remembers L'aristos in Peterborough?

2. Peterborough Places

Who remembers L'aristos in Peterborough? Photo: SM

Who remembers nights at La Scala in Peterborough?

3. Peterborough Places

Who remembers nights at La Scala in Peterborough? Photo: SM

The famed Bull & Dolphin (later Rinaldo's) in the background - Elephant and Castle in the foreground.

4. Peterborough Places

The famed Bull & Dolphin (later Rinaldo's) in the background - Elephant and Castle in the foreground. Photo: SM

