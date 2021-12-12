Peterborough parents share 20 ideas for ‘Elf on the Shelf’ craze to keep children entertained

As Christmas is getting ever closer, the traditions keep on coming.

From the advent calendar to the new ‘Elf on the Shelf’ craze it can be hard to keep up. The ‘Elf on the Shelf’ trend started a few years ago.

The ‘elves’ visit on December 1 to keep an eye on children for Santa in the run up to Christmas night.

The viral ‘tradition’ has spread across the UK in recent years.

The festive toy began as a children’s book in the US, telling the story of how Santa sends a “scout” elf to check whether your children are being “naughty or nice”.

It moved across to the UK in recent years, and grew into other merchandise including a figure of the book’s character.

Every day in December, once children are in bed, parents place the elf in different locations in the house so he pops up somewhere new when they wake up in the morning.

These naughty elf dolls often get up to no good around the house while everyone is fast asleep with parents creating different ‘naughty elf’ scenarios from scattered laundry to half eaten biscuits. Parents across the city have shared their best photos of elves who have been caught in the act and ideas to help others come up with creative scenarios for their elves to keep children entertained.

1. The elf at Helen Merritt's house gave Barbie a very 'interesting' haircut. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Helen's elf did make it up to them with some baked sweet treats, despite the flour mess. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Back at Helen's house there was a snowball fight in the middle of the night. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. It seems the elves forgot to let the reindeer outside. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales