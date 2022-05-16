In pictures: Peterborough model railway club hosts first exhibition in three years
In pictures: Peterborough model railway club hosts first exhibition in three years

Peterborough model railway club hosts first exhibition since vandalised 2019 show

Market Deeping Model Railway Club held its first show in three years at Stamford Welland Academy this weekend

By Adam Barker
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:36 pm

A Peterborough model railway club hosted its first exhibition in three years – after its last show, in 2019, was vandalised, and previous two were cancelled during the pandemic.

The Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s two-day exhibition was held at Stamford Welland Academy, Green Lane, this weekend (May 14 and 15) – and displayed some of the best model railways from across the country.

In 2019, the model railway show was vandalised by youths the night before the event – and over £100,000 was crowdfunded to help rebuild the models. Singer Sir Rod Stewart donated £10,000 and BBC presenter Jeremy Vine also made a contribution.

The exhibition was the Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s biggest yet – open across four halls, instead of two, with 24 layouts and 12 traders, who supplied visitors with everything they needed to improve their own layouts.

Here is a collection of pictures of the event.

1. Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Chairman Peter Davies and members with their 1875 Euston Station model.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

2. Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Martin Reynolds and Barrie Church with their Witham model railway.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

3. Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Neil Mason with the 'Spirit of Swindon' model railway.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Market Deeping Model Railway Club

David Jackson and Graham Morfoot with their Billingborough railway.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
PeterboroughGreen LaneBBC
Next Page
Page 1 of 2