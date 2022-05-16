Peterborough model railway club hosts first exhibition since vandalised 2019 show

A Peterborough model railway club hosted its first exhibition in three years – after its last show, in 2019, was vandalised, and previous two were cancelled during the pandemic.

The Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s two-day exhibition was held at Stamford Welland Academy, Green Lane, this weekend (May 14 and 15) – and displayed some of the best model railways from across the country.

In 2019, the model railway show was vandalised by youths the night before the event – and over £100,000 was crowdfunded to help rebuild the models. Singer Sir Rod Stewart donated £10,000 and BBC presenter Jeremy Vine also made a contribution.

The exhibition was the Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s biggest yet – open across four halls, instead of two, with 24 layouts and 12 traders, who supplied visitors with everything they needed to improve their own layouts.

Here is a collection of pictures of the event.

1. Market Deeping Model Railway Club Chairman Peter Davies and members with their 1875 Euston Station model. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Market Deeping Model Railway Club Martin Reynolds and Barrie Church with their Witham model railway. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Market Deeping Model Railway Club Neil Mason with the 'Spirit of Swindon' model railway. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Market Deeping Model Railway Club David Jackson and Graham Morfoot with their Billingborough railway. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales