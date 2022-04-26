Dean Carrick in the founder of the Western Wing Chun martial arts school.

A martial arts school in Peterborough has opened a new children’s class.

Western Wing Chun - which runs martial arts classes at Hampton Vale Community Centre, in Peterborough, and Brampton, in Huntingdon - teaches Western Wing Chun - a ‘new and unique’ martial arts style infusing Western boxing and Chinese Kung Fu.

“Western Wing Chun is a brand new style of Kung Fu,” Dean Carrick, founder of the Western Wing Chun martial arts school and creator of the Western Wing Chun adaptation of Kung Fu, said.

“You can practice Western Wing Chun from cradle to the grave - there is no real age restriction.

"I’ve opened a children’s class for five to 12-year-olds alongside our adult classes.”

Western Wing Chun was created by Mr Carrick during lockdown.

He established the martial arts school - which is registered with the British Martial Arts and Boxing Association - in September 2021.

“It’s been a brainchild of mine for a couple of years,” he said. “I’ve always been fascinated by the art of Wing Chun and what I’m trying to do with Western Wing Chun is to infuse what I think are the two best striking arts in the world - bringing together eastern and western styles.

“The emphasis is on short range power and it’s not reliant on strength.

"The footwork and some of the striking elements of Western boxing have really complemented Wing Chun.”

Western Wing Chun will continue to run its adult sessions alongside its new children’s classes. Mr Carrick says martial arts are something everyone can take part in.

“Self-defence is a domain for all,” he said. “It shouldn’t just be a niche for the young.

“Western Wing Chun is an art with its own code of discipline. People are into mindfulness now and it gives you something to focus on as a supplement to a way of life.”

Western Wing Chun’s children's classes are every Thursday at 6pm at Hampton Vale Community Centre.