Peterborough landlady organises Christmas fundraiser in memory of two men who tragically lost their lives in a road accident

Aaron Parker enjoying his holiday.

Landlady Lucy has worked tirelessly to organise the Christmas Market fundraiser in memory of much-loved members of the community, Aaron Parker and Ian Fovargue.

Mr Fovargue was a well known local footballer and Mr Parker was head steward at the Parkway Sports and Social Club and a founding member of the Brotherhood Foundation.

Both men were popular in the community and touched the hearts of many.

Ian Fovargue with his family on holiday.

The Christmas Market will take place on Sunday, (December 5) at The Lime Tree Pub starting at midday. All money raised will be donated to the families of Ian and Aaron to help their Christmas be a little brighter this year. The pair tragically passed away in a road traffic collision in July this year, leaving behind their families and children.

Mum of Aaron’s son Casey, Zoe Parker said: “There are many times throughout our lives when we want to thank people for their help, support and love but sometimes there are just simply no words that can express your gratitude.

“All I can say Lucy is that you truly are an amazing, caring, considerate, generous and extremely thoughtful person who has not only arranged this event to help support our children but is always there as a very close friend if and when we need you. Thank you Lucy from the bottom of our hearts.”

Lucy is also shaving her hair off to raise more money to go to the families, which will take place at 3pm. She said:”We have recently upgraded the outside area and car park and we’ve been trying to think of ideas to utilise the outside space more and decided with such a big area we had the ideal space for an outside market.

“Following the sad loss of both Foggy and Aaron earlier this year I decided it would be a great opportunity to raise money for the children they sadly left behind.

“Christmas is going to be a very difficult time them but if I can make a difference from having my head shaved and raising money for Christmas presents for them – I just like to see children smile at Christmas.

“Foggy has been a regular customer in the pub for many years and was very popular in the football community. Aaron was also a customer in the pub and was one of the founder of the Brotherhood Foundation in memory of Glenn Boocock.

“They would both use the pub for their families so all the children know the Limetree well. They are of course still very much missed by all the community but we hope this weekend we can raise money to make their children’s Christmas as best as we can.”

This comes as the latest tribute to the pair after memorial football charity matches were held in their names.