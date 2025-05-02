Peterborough House Prices: The average cost of a home in every area of the city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:37 BST
Average house price in Peterborough is £260,161

Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions many people will make in their lives.

A number of factors will be in play when deciding where to buy – from locations of schools to whether there is a parking space – it will be different for everyone.

But one factor everyone will take into account when looking for their dream home, is the price.

Data has now been revealed showing the average house prices in each neighbourhood in Peterborough, broken down into council wards.

The data, which is taken from March 2024-February 2025, comes from The Land Registry and is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

The average house price in Peterborough is £260,161

1. Peterborough House Prices

The average house price in Peterborough is £260,161 Photo: asyrofmuzakki - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The average house price in Barnack was £632,784

2. Barnack

The average house price in Barnack was £632,784 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in Glinton and Castor was £475,008

3. Glinton and Castor

The average house price in Glinton and Castor was £475,008 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average house price in the West Ward was £316,272

4. West

The average house price in the West Ward was £316,272 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesPeterboroughData
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice