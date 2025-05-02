Peterborough House Prices: The average cost of a home in every area of the city

Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions many people will make in their lives.

A number of factors will be in play when deciding where to buy – from locations of schools to whether there is a parking space – it will be different for everyone.

But one factor everyone will take into account when looking for their dream home, is the price.

Data has now been revealed showing the average house prices in each neighbourhood in Peterborough, broken down into council wards.

The data, which is taken from March 2024-February 2025, comes from The Land Registry and is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/

1 . Peterborough House Prices The average house price in Peterborough is £260,161 Photo: asyrofmuzakki - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Barnack The average house price in Barnack was £632,784 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Glinton and Castor The average house price in Glinton and Castor was £475,008 Photo: Google Photo Sales