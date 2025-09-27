Peterborough couple who saved life of pensioner after car crash given honour

A Peterborough husband and wife who dashed to save the life of a pensioner who had been involved in a car crash have been given a top honour.

As Luigi Rossetti and his wife Tina Digiorgio prepared to leave their Peterborough home to visit their daughter and celebrate the beginning of 2025, little did they know that a few moments later they would help save a man’s life.

Luigi, 61, and Tina, 57, were packing up their van on their driveway in London Road, Fletton, in readiness for the drive to Colchester in the morning of December 30 2024, when an 81-year-old man crashed his car into a nearby front garden.

Former police officer Luigi sprang into action: “There was this loud bang and I saw a car had crashed into someone’s front garden.

Luigi Rossetti, Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson and Tina Digiorgio.

“I ran across, followed by my wife, and the engine was still running so I turned that off. It was a struggle to get him out as he was trapped but, with my wife’s help, I managed to get him to a place of safety.”

Tina realised he wasn’t breathing so Luigi started CPR and continued for about ten minutes before emergency services arrived at the scene and took over. The victim was successfully resuscitated and taken to Peterborough City Hospital and has since made a full recovery. It is believed he’d suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

“My instincts just kicked in and it was pure luck we happened to be there”, said Luigi, who was a police officer at Thorpe Wood Police Station between 2009 and 2018.

“It was a bit shocking – I heard this loud bang and was taken aback a bit by it all, but it was just natural to run towards it.

“I hope anyone would do the same if something like that happened to me. There are people who would and people who wouldn’t but it’s in me.”

Luigi said he keeps in touch with the victim, who happens to live nearby. “It was very emotional the first time we met, and he was very grateful. It was also nice to see he’d made a full recovery, and he was due to get his licence back soon.”

Luigi and Tina were each awarded a Royal Humane Society Award for their actions.

They were presented at force headquarters in Huntingdon by Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson.

Det Chief Supt Hutchinson said: “Both Luigi and Tina showed remarkable courage, compassion, composure, and selflessness in the face of a crisis.

“Their actions that day exemplify the very best of our community and their willingness to step forward and help in a moment of need made the difference between life and death.

“We are proud and privileged to honour them today.”

Luigi added: “Me helping was nothing really – I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. It was nice to be recognised that you have done something to save someone’s life.”

The Royal Humane Society, established in 1774, recognises acts of bravery in saving human life and promoting safety.