A range of awards are up for grabs to highlight the outstanding work done by our region's apprentices - and the firms who employ them. The 3rd Annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

There are four weeks left to ensure your apprentices, mentors and firm are given the recognition they truly deserve after two of the toughest years in business.

Entries close on June 30 for the competition, which recognises the best new talent in the region, and the businesses which nurture them.

The winners group from last year's Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards.

Judges will be scrutinising all the entries from a range of companies in the area – and your business, whether it employs a handful of people.

The last two years have been the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education.

And in honour of the resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this great event.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 29, but you only have until June 30 to get your entries in, before a judging panel will select the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

The deadline is looming for nominations to the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers. A regional apprentice of the year will also be selected.

Openreach is the headline sponsor for the awards which will pay tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Paul Grinnell, Peterborough Telegraph business editor said: “We’re very proud of the amazing and resilient businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.

“Apprenticeships are now available in almost every business sector from traditional trades to health and the public sector, and are a crucial route into work and training for tens of thousands of people every year.

Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 sponsor Openreach.

“We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.

“Nominations are invited from any apprentice or business in and around Peterborough"

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

This is how you can take part:

Submitting an entry is easy, simply click here.