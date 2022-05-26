Over £5,800 has been crowdfunded to pay for specialist cancer treatment for Natalie Powell.

More than £5,800 has been raised in one week to fund specialist treatment for a 27-year-old woman fighting the same cancer battle as Dame Deborah James.

Natalie Powell was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2021 at the age of 26 and had surgery last year at Peterborough City Hospital to remove the tumour.

But during the operation, a rare cancer was discovered in her peritoneum, the blanket of tissues around her abdominal organs.

Natalie Powell with her brothers on her wedding day.

After three months of successful chemotherapy to reduce the tumour, she decided not to have a major operation targeting her peritoneum because it would have involved the removal of her ovaries.

However, Natalie, who worked as cabin crew, and her husband, who serves in the military, unfortunatley got into financial difficulties when she was off work while having treatment.

After returning to work, a surveillance scan in January this year revealed the cancer had returned and she is now fundraising to pay for specialist cancer treatment.

"The aim is to try and shrink it so I can be reassessed for surgery,” Natalie said.

Natalie Powell on holiday

“I’m having a more intense chemo than I had last year but the treatment the doctor has recommended is not available on the NHS but there is research to show it will really help.”

The surgery will cost Natalie’s family £800 per cycle, which will run alongside the chemotherapy.

"I plan to have six cycles but I’ve already had one of them,” she added.

“I’ve already raised the money for it, which is amazing, but I don’t know whether I will need to have more in the future.”

Natalie, from Rutland, said she has been inspired by Dame Deborah James the podcast host of You, Me and the Big C.

Deborah was recently honoured with a damehood by Prince William for her campaigning efforts to raise awareness of her illness and has raised more than £6 million for the Bowel Babe Fund.

"I’ve been following her journey and I think she’s an inspiration,” Natalie added.

"She has raised awareness to reduce the stigma attached to bowel cancer.

"She has used her platform on social media to open the eyes of younger people.

“When I discovered her social media it made me feel like I wasn’t alone as I could relate to her story.”