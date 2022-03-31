Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough: All photos: Zoopla
Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough: All photos: Zoopla

Open day: Book your visit to this Peterborough house available for offers above £300,000

Potential buyers can book a viewing slot for the open day being held at the four bedroom semi-detached house in Hampton Hargate next Saturday, April 9.

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:55 pm

Those wishing to view are asked to call the sales team to confirm a slot. Viewing is a must for this beautifully presented family home with four double bedrooms.

The current owners have made lots of improvements to include re-fitted integrated kitchen, re-fitted bathroom, en-suite bathroom and replacement Vaillant boiler.

Call Bee Residential on 01733 860457. Full details on Zoopla. See more:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/spacious-family-home-on-sought-after-peterborough-development-with-ps650000-guide-price-3625900

1. Property in Rothbart Way

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Property in Rothbart Way

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Property in Rothbart Way

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Property in Rothbart Way

Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Peterborough

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
PeterboroughZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3