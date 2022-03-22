Nine road closures set to affect Peterborough drivers in the next few days

National Highways maintains the major roads around Peterborough

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 8pm January 4 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, A1 Wansford to Sutton - temporary traffic signals for inspections / surveys on behalf of HW Martin.

• A1, from 9pm March 14 to 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to junction 17, Lane closure for survey works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm October 25 2021 to 6am July 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Longthorpe - carriageway closures for structural works on behalf of Highways England

• A1, from 9pm February 18 to 6am August 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wansford, junction to Old Great North Road, Stibbington, carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Mott Macdonald

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) southbound, between, junction 17 and junction 16 there will be a lane one closure leading to a full slip road closure sign works.

• A47, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, between Eye Road roundabout and Causeway Lodge roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Milestone Infra.

• A47, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Wansford Roundabout North to Wansford Roundabout South - mobile Lane closure for Electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A47, from 8pm March 30 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, junction with Toll House Farm. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of City Fibre Metro

• A1, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) southbound, Between Alwalton and junction 17 there will be a lane one closure leading to a full slip road closure for sign works.