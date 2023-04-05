News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

New Prestige Nursing and Care service opens its doors in Peterborough

New centre is recruiting for nurses

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 18:47 BST

A new service providing care and nursing at home for a adults with a variety of needs has opened in Peterborough.

Prestige Nursing & Care Peterborough, in London Road, has just been officially launched with a special celebration attended by health professionals, social services, representatives of Peterborough City Council as well as colleagues and clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new service is part of one of the UK’s most established private nursing, care and support providers and is run by registered manager Mario Renda.

Prestige Nursing and Care staff with branch manager Mario Renda at the official opening of their new branch in PeterboroughPrestige Nursing and Care staff with branch manager Mario Renda at the official opening of their new branch in Peterborough
Prestige Nursing and Care staff with branch manager Mario Renda at the official opening of their new branch in Peterborough
Most Popular

He said: “Our opening coincides with the branch recently becoming regulated with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

"This will allow the branch to offer a wider range of home care services to more people living within the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Renda added: “I am very excited to be opening Prestige Nursing and Care Peterborough in a central location.”

A spokesperson for the service said it currently has 20 carers and is looking to recruit new nurses.

It has 12 clients and at the moment delivers 380 hours of care a week.

She added: “Prestige Nursing & Care provides care and support in over 30 locations in communities across England and Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fully managed service is highly responsive and our experts can put care packages in place quickly, working in collaboration with local healthcare professionals, multidisciplinary teams, therapeutic care providers and other community support services.

"We know this holistic approach ensures our clients get the best out of life, for all of life.”

READ MORE: Training partnership pilot project to resolve a shortage of carers for elderly people

London RoadPeterborough City Council