New electric vehicle charging bays to installed at Peterborough shopping park

Permission has been granted for ten of the current parking bays to be converted into eight bays that provide provision for electric vehicles. The bays will be outside the currently vacant unit previously operated by Carphone Warehouse.

It is expected that four trees could be lost as part of the development but a full landscaping scheme, making provision for replacing any trees lost as a result of the development, will be implemented in the first planting scheme after the development is finished.

The planning statement, prepared by NTR Planning, stated that the current car park offers 528 customer spaces and an ANPR survey demonstrated that the capacity does not exceed 78 percent on a Friday or 85 percent during its peak time of a Saturday. Therefore, the reduction in the number of spaces has not been considered a problem. The plans have been described as a necessary development of electric vehicle infrastructure required to go along with the government’s plan to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.