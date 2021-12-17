New data shows level of confirmed Omicron cases in Peterborough

Residents are being urged to get vaccinated to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant

Up to and including December 15, there were a total of 14 cases of the new variant in the city. There were also 44 suspected cases in the city.

Peterborough ranks 230th out of 308 in the country for the total number of confirmed and suspected cases of the variant.

Residents are being urged to get vaccinated in a bid to stop the spread of the virus - and to stop people needing hospital treatment if they do get it.

The latest Government data shows more than 63,000 people in Peterborough have had their third - or booster - jab so far.

On Thursday nearly 1,900 booster jabs were given in the city - the highest number recorded. A combined total of nearly 200 first and second doses were also given on Thursday.

For more information about the Omicron data, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-variants-genomically-confirmed-case-numbers/variants-distribution-of-case-data-17-december-2021