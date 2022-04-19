Parents and guardians found out this week which primary schools their children will be attending when they start school for the first time in September this year.
Primary school offer day is where parents and guardians of children aged three and four are told whether they have succeeded in securing a place for their child at the school of their choice.
Parents and guardians who submitted applications for local state primary schools in Peterborough will be notified as to whether their application is successful on or around April 19 by letter or email.
This is because councils must provide a place for every school age child. If parents have not been able to get their child into the school of their choice, they will be allocated a place at another local school that has space available.
The Government's Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) is responsible for inspecting educational institutions, including state schools and some independent schools, in England.
Ofsted grades schools from Outstanding, which is awarded to schools which provide the highest quality education and care for their children, to Good, through to Requires Improvement and Inadequate.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all of the primary schools in Peterborough rated as Outstanding and Good by Ofsted, according to the latest available Ofsted data.