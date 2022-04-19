Parents and guardians found out this week which primary schools their children will be attending when they start school for the first time in September this year.

Primary school offer day is where parents and guardians of children aged three and four are told whether they have succeeded in securing a place for their child at the school of their choice.

Parents and guardians who submitted applications for local state primary schools in Peterborough will be notified as to whether their application is successful on or around April 19 by letter or email.

Undefined: readMore

This is because councils must provide a place for every school age child. If parents have not been able to get their child into the school of their choice, they will be allocated a place at another local school that has space available.

The Government's Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) is responsible for inspecting educational institutions, including state schools and some independent schools, in England.

Ofsted grades schools from Outstanding, which is awarded to schools which provide the highest quality education and care for their children, to Good, through to Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all of the primary schools in Peterborough rated as Outstanding and Good by Ofsted, according to the latest available Ofsted data.

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School - Outstanding The King's (The Cathedral) School in Park Road received an outstanding Ofsted rating after a full inspection on March 20, 2013. The report was published April 25, 2013. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Heritage Park Primary School - Outstanding Heritage Park Primary School in Park Farm Way received an outstanding Ofsted rating after a full inspection on March 5, 2012. The report was published on April 19, 2012. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Hampton Hargate Primary School - Outstanding Hampton Hargate Primary School in Hargate Way received an outstanding Ofsted rating during a full inspection on May 19, 2015. The report was published on June 12, 2015. Ofsted last made a monitoring visit to the school on November 5, 2020 - and its report was published on November 27, 2020. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Bishop Creighton Academy - Good Bishop Creighton Academy in Vineyard Road received a good Ofsted rating after a full inspection on February 6, 2018. The report was published on March 8, 2018. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales