Most popular Peterborough baby names for 2020 revealed - is your name on the list?

The name (including all spelling variations) finished ahead of Arthur and Oliver this year.

58 boys were names Muhammad last year,

For girls, last year’s second place name Amelia overtook from Lily and other poular names such as Olivia.

Nearby in Fenland, Amelia was also in top place for girls and for boys were: George, Henry and Noah.

The statistics released by the Peterborough Register Office, show traditional names are still firm favourites with Peterborough families.

Oliver and Olivia were the favourite names nationally last year: the figures show Oliver, George and Arthur took the top three places for boys in England and Wales, while Olivia, Amelia and Isla were most picked for girls.

Oliver has held onto the top spot for boys for the past eight years, while Olivia has been at the girls’ number one spot nationally for five years in a row.

The ONS figures show Ivy and Rosie entered the top ten girls’ names for the first time last year, replacing Grace and Freya.

And a potential royal influence saw Archie approach the top of the charts, becoming the ninth most popular name and shunting Charlie out of the top ten for the first time since 2005.

ONS statisticians found that naming trends differed depending on a mother’s age, with older mothers more likely to choose more traditional names and younger, more modern or shortened versions of classic names.

For mothers under 25, the top boys’ names were Noah, Archie and Leo, while for those aged 35 and above, they were Oliver, George and Jack.

Younger mothers chose Amelia, Ava and Olivia as their favourite girls’ names, but Charlotte replaced Ava in the top three for parents over-35.

Sian Bradford, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia held onto the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them.

“Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities.