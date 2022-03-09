More of your pictures of Peterboroughs pupils on World Book Day

From Harry Potter and pirates to the BFG and the Cat in the Hat, children arrived at school with a fantastic array of costumes.

This year was the 25th anniversary of World Book Day with book bargains and £1 book tokens being gifted to children to encourage reading for fun.

This year’s theme was: “You are a reader.”

Children were encouraged to dress as their favourite book characters to encourage them to engage with reading books.

Every young person under 18 will receive one of millions of £1 book tokens to mark the occasion in the UK and Ireland.

Tokens, from National Books Trust Ltd, will be distributed physically or digitally according to each school’s preference.

Book vouchers will also be available in McDonald’s Happy Meals through March and in some children’s magazines.

The special tokens are valid from Thursday, February 17, to Sunday March 27,this year while some booksellers may honour the arrangement past that date while stocks last.

The books on offer with tokens include:

Picture Books

- Hey Duggee: The World Book Day Badge (Laydbird)

- Rocket Rules! by Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola (Puffin)

- Dinosaur Roar and Friends! (Macmillan)

Early Readers 6+

- Silly Book True or False by Matt Lucas (Farshore)

- Jemma The Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo (HarperCollins)

- The Worst Class in the World in Danger by Joanna Nadin (Bloomsbury)

- Welcome to Grimwood by Nadia Shireen (Simon & Schuster)

Fluent Readers 8+

- The Wizard and Me by Simon Farnaby (Hachette)

- Peak Peril by Sharna Jackson (Knights Of)

- Think Like a Boss by Rashmi Sirdeshpande (Hachette)

Independent Readers 11+

- The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith (Bloomsbury)

- Boy Missing by Sophie McKenzie (Simon & Schuster)

