Memories of Peterborough’s Italian Festivals with celebrity chefs Gino D’Acampo and Gennaro Contaldo

Do you remember the events in 2012 and 2013 when star TV chefs Gino D’Acampo and Gennaro Contaldo appeared in consecutive years.

From Ducati motorcycles to specialist pizza makers the festival has always celebrated all things Italian and Peterborough rich heritage.

Celebrity chefs are regular guests, often whipping up tasty treats in front of crowds of onlookers.

2012’s festival saw Gino D’Acampo as the star of the show and a year later Gennaro Contaldo was cooking up recipes in front of a huge Cathedral Square crowd.

The last festival was in 2019 with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of the following two events. No date is yet set for the festival’s return but it will be hugely popular when it does.

