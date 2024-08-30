Looking Back: Young market stall worker returns for photo 34 years later

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forty two years ago street photographer Chris Porsz – Peterborough’s Paramedic Paparazzo – took a picture of Tasbir Singh, when he was at work on a clothing stall at the Peterborough market

Tasbir, pictured in 1982, worked on the stall for four years after leaving school.

He then worked for BT and Royal Mail, where he still is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasbir still lives locally and is married with three children and four grandchildren.

1982 - Tasbir Singh working on a clothing stall at Peterborough Market

He said: “I worked on this popular stall from the age of 18 until I was 22 and I enjoyed meeting and helping the customers in their search for bargains.

"It was hard work in all weathers and although quieter during the week we were always very busy on Saturdays.

"It was great to meet Chris again in 2016 for my reunion picture outside a very different looking stall.

“Like most Peterborians I was saddened to see the gradual decline and final demolition of our market in 2020”.