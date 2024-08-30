Looking Back: Young market stall worker returns for photo 34 years later
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Forty two years ago street photographer Chris Porsz – Peterborough’s Paramedic Paparazzo – took a picture of Tasbir Singh, when he was at work on a clothing stall at the Peterborough market
Tasbir, pictured in 1982, worked on the stall for four years after leaving school.
He then worked for BT and Royal Mail, where he still is today.
Tasbir still lives locally and is married with three children and four grandchildren.
He said: “I worked on this popular stall from the age of 18 until I was 22 and I enjoyed meeting and helping the customers in their search for bargains.
"It was hard work in all weathers and although quieter during the week we were always very busy on Saturdays.
"It was great to meet Chris again in 2016 for my reunion picture outside a very different looking stall.
“Like most Peterborians I was saddened to see the gradual decline and final demolition of our market in 2020”.