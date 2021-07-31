Looking back: When X Factor boy band JLS visited Peterborough
Back in 2008, boy band JLS captured the hearts of teenage girls and many other people too when they appeared on the X Factor.
They were the firm favourites of many Peterborough people due to lead singer Aston Merrygold being born and bred in the city.
They were particularly popular at Aston’s alma mater, Jack Hunt School in Netherton.
As part of the associated razzmatazz of the programme the band visited the school to perform on more than one occasion much to the delight of all the pupils who were there in 2008.
The band didn’t win the show, they came second to Alexandra Burke, but they still went on to earn fame and fortune.
