Looking back: When X Factor boy band JLS visited Peterborough

They were the firm favourites of many Peterborough people due to lead singer Aston Merrygold being born and bred in the city.

They were particularly popular at Aston’s alma mater, Jack Hunt School in Netherton.

As part of the associated razzmatazz of the programme the band visited the school to perform on more than one occasion much to the delight of all the pupils who were there in 2008.

The band didn’t win the show, they came second to Alexandra Burke, but they still went on to earn fame and fortune.

1. Pupils at Jack Hunt school show their support for JLS.

2. X-Factor contestants JLS perform at Jack Hunt School . Pictured are Aston Merrygold (former Jack Hunt pupil), JB (blue top), Oritse (yellow top), Marvin (black top)

3. JLS arrive at Jack Hunt school to a great reaction from pupils.

4. Cheering pupils greet JLS at Jack Hunt school.