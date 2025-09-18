Looking Back: Remember Ellwoods Butchers at Hereward Cross?

By Chris Porsz
Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Chris' photo from the 1970splaceholder image
Chris' photo from the 1970s
I snapped this picture in the late seventies outside one of the three entrances to the Hereward Cross shopping centre, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

The centre opened in 1964, in Cattle Market Road, and also looked out onto Broadway.

Who were the smartly dressed trio taking a break from shopping at the market, Tesco and Ellwoods Butchers?

On the left was Morley’s clothing which later became a barber’s.

Chris's up to date photo showing an empty unitplaceholder image
Chris's up to date photo showing an empty unit

My 2025 image shows the back of Wilkos, which closed in 2023, although the centre owners have has interest from a number of retailers.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

