Looking back: ‘Recreating a Peterborough family’s day out in the park’

Chris said: “Maureen and Richard Holmes are pictured with their children James and Amy in town park in 1980.’’

Maureen said: “I think my son James was about three years old and my daughter Amy was six months old.

“I was friends with Chris’s wife Lesley so she arranged for him to come and take some photos of us.

“It was wonderful to see her at the reunion as we lost touch over the years. We met again in August for a lovely catch up after 41 years.”

Maureen and Richard’s third child, Eleanor, was born two years after the photo was taken in 1982. Maureen worked as a teaching assistant in a primary school for almost 30 years and Richard worked in engineering.

They are both now retired. Amy Riley is an informatics training and support manager at Peterborough Hospital and is married with two boys.

James Holmes is a civil engineer, lives in Buckinghamshire and is married with a son and daughter.

Eleanor Hendry is married and has a son and a daughter.

1. Maureen and Richard Holmes with their children James and Amy reunited by Chris Porsz for a picture in the park. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Maureen and Richard Holmes with their children pictured by Chris Porsz. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales