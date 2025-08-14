Looking back on a bustling city market
In 2009 I took this picture from the roof of Tesco Extra, on Broadway in Peterborough city centre looking down on a busy market, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.
Originally located on Cathedral Square, the market was moved in 1963 to Cattle Market Road.
It was closed in 2022 and a few traders moved to Bridge Street.
It’s good to see stalls again on Cathedral Square, which is regularly filled with pop ups drawing the crowds and creating a great atmosphere.
In 2020 the multi-storey car park was demolished along with the market in 2022 and replaced with flats.
•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.