Looking back on a bustling city market

The market seen from up high in 2009

In 2009 I took this picture from the roof of Tesco Extra, on Broadway in Peterborough city centre looking down on a busy market, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

​ Originally located on Cathedral Square, the market was moved in 1963 to Cattle Market Road.

It was closed in 2022 and a few traders moved to Bridge Street.

It’s good to see stalls again on Cathedral Square, which is regularly filled with pop ups drawing the crowds and creating a great atmosphere.

The flats which replaced the market and car park

In 2020 the multi-storey car park was demolished along with the market in 2022 and replaced with flats.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.