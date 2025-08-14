Looking back on a bustling city market

By Chris Porsz
Published 14th Aug 2025, 08:31 BST
The market seen from up high in 2009placeholder image
The market seen from up high in 2009
In 2009 I took this picture from the roof of Tesco Extra, on Broadway in Peterborough city centre looking down on a busy market, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

​ Originally located on Cathedral Square, the market was moved in 1963 to Cattle Market Road.

It was closed in 2022 and a few traders moved to Bridge Street.

It’s good to see stalls again on Cathedral Square, which is regularly filled with pop ups drawing the crowds and creating a great atmosphere.

The flats which replaced the market and car parkplaceholder image
The flats which replaced the market and car park

In 2020 the multi-storey car park was demolished along with the market in 2022 and replaced with flats.

