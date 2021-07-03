Looking back: ‘Memories of Peterborough’s Wirrina’

It opened in 1968 and was used for a variety of events including a youth club, a rollerskating rink, a ballroom and a wrestling venue.

It was also famous for its Northern Soul all-nighters and became a popular live music venue particularly during the punk era when the likes of the Clash, Elvis Costello and The Attractions played there.

It fell into disrepair and despite several attempts to redevelop it, including a plan to turn it into a hotel, it was demolished in October 2010.

The land was used as a car park although that was closed recently as work began building the city’s long-awaited university.

1. The plans put forward for the Wirrina site never materialised and it became a car park. Buy photo

2. The rubble of the demolished Wirrina building is all that's left of the old leisure centre in this picture taken in 2010. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. The Wirrina in the process of being demolised in October 2010. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Wrestling at the Wirrina. Photo: Midlands Buy photo