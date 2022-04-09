Looking Back: Frustration and fun when snow reaches Peterborough

As any Peterborian will tell you the city doesn’t get much snow. Last week’s sprinkling was the first white stuff we had seen for some time.

By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:00 am
WEATHER - Heavy snow brings city to a standstill Snow chaos
Of course, when it does snow, it’s fun for some and a headache for others – particularly motorists who during one heavy snowfall back in 2009 found themselves stuck in gridlock in the city centre.

Having more fun the same year were pupils and staff from Leighton School, Orton Malborne, who enjoyed a mass snowball fight. Head Philip Stewart was at the centre of the battle.

In 2012 fans descended on London Road to help clear the snow off the pitch before Posh’s game against West Ham, but the match was called off as the pitch was frozen.

Leighton School pupils enjoying the snow with a mass snowball fight involving staff and pupils with headmaster Philip Stewart at the centre of the battle
Football fans descended on London Road to help clear the snow off the pitch before Peterborough United's game against West Ham, but the match was called off due the ground being frozen. Posh chief exec Bob Symns announces to the fans the match is off ENGEMN00120121102102105
PeterboroughLondon RoadWest Ham