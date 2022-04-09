Looking Back: Frustration and fun when snow reaches Peterborough

WEATHER - Heavy snow brings city to a standstill Snow chaos

Of course, when it does snow, it’s fun for some and a headache for others – particularly motorists who during one heavy snowfall back in 2009 found themselves stuck in gridlock in the city centre.

Having more fun the same year were pupils and staff from Leighton School, Orton Malborne, who enjoyed a mass snowball fight. Head Philip Stewart was at the centre of the battle.

In 2012 fans descended on London Road to help clear the snow off the pitch before Posh’s game against West Ham, but the match was called off as the pitch was frozen.

Leighton School pupils enjoying the snow with a mass snowball fight involving staff and pupils with headmaster Philip Stewart at the centre of the battle