Looking Back: Frustration and fun when snow reaches Peterborough
As any Peterborian will tell you the city doesn’t get much snow. Last week’s sprinkling was the first white stuff we had seen for some time.
By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:00 am
Of course, when it does snow, it’s fun for some and a headache for others – particularly motorists who during one heavy snowfall back in 2009 found themselves stuck in gridlock in the city centre.
Having more fun the same year were pupils and staff from Leighton School, Orton Malborne, who enjoyed a mass snowball fight. Head Philip Stewart was at the centre of the battle.
In 2012 fans descended on London Road to help clear the snow off the pitch before Posh’s game against West Ham, but the match was called off as the pitch was frozen.