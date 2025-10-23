Looking Back: Flowers, trees and traffic seen through The Guildhall

The photo taken around 1979 - with a van and bus passing by Cathedral Square

I actually remember taking this picture of the smartly dressed man under The Guildhall in Peterborough city centre around 46 years ago, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

​ Perhaps someone recognises him?

Beyond are the colourful flowerbeds, a silver birch tree and the orange box which sold local lottery tickets.

It was before pedestrianisation when traffic such as the bus and van (pictured) flowed around Cathedral Square. The Guildhall was built in 1670 to celebrate the restoration of King Charles II and served as a market hall on the ground floor and an assembly room for council meetings on the first floor until the 1930s.

The Guildhall remains a popular resting place

The old market on the square moved in 1963 to Northminister and closed in 2022. Flowerbeds were removed and fountains were installed on the Square in 2009 and switched off in 2024.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.