Looking back: ‘Do you recognise these characters from the 80s?’
Here are some pictures taken by photographer Chris Porsz capturing some of the characters of old in Peterborough city centre.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 3:45 pm
Chris said: “ Who was the Liverpool supporter and sleeping lady outside Lloyds bank which is now Starbucks?
“Also who was the man and his dog in a picture from the late 1980s?
“I think the photograph of the man with shopper was taken in the early eighties.
“All very smartly dressed and the ubiquitous cloth cap!”
If you have any information about the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.