Looking back: Cathedral Square in bloom in the 1970s
Beyond the beautiful daffodils and tulips I can see a Volkswagen Beetle waiting at traffic lights, when busy traffic flowed through Bridge Street, Long Causeway and Church Street.
It has all long since been pedestrianised.
Lloyds bank, close to the Cathedral precincts gates, is now Starbucks, Frederick Morley is now an insurance broker and Mac Fisheries is now the Wagamama restaurant.
I wonder, who were the four ladies having a chat?
If you recognise them you can let me know via my website.
• You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.