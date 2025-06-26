Looking back: Cathedral Square in bloom in the 1970s

By Chris Porsz
Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:54 BST
Cathedral Square in the late 1970splaceholder image
Cathedral Square in the late 1970s
What a contrast between my colourful picture of Peterborough’s Cathedral Square, which I took in the late seventies, and the one showing how the city centre looks right now.

Beyond the beautiful daffodils and tulips I can see a Volkswagen Beetle waiting at traffic lights, when busy traffic flowed through Bridge Street, Long Causeway and Church Street.

It has all long since been pedestrianised.

Lloyds bank, close to the Cathedral precincts gates, is now Starbucks, Frederick Morley is now an insurance broker and Mac Fisheries is now the Wagamama restaurant.

Cathedral Square as it is nowplaceholder image
Cathedral Square as it is now

I wonder, who were the four ladies having a chat?

If you recognise them you can let me know via my website.

• You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

