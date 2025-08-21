Looking Back: Always a friendly welcome on the market!

Chris' original photo from 2011 with Ian, Kirk and Jason

In 2011 I was wandering around the old Peterborough market and this was the spontaneous reaction to me and my camera, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

The guys in the photos are Ian Hillieard, Kirk and Jason Tubs, who sadly died in 2022.

Ian ran the popular Cobblers stall on the market for many years and you can find him now in Rivergate.

My 2020 picture shows the multi-storey car park being demolished along with the market in 2022 and now replaced by flats.

In the background is the old Embassy theatre, now home to a number of bars and nightclubs.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.