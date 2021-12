The pictures were taken by our photographer David Lowndes from a light aircraft circling the city.

2009 saw the UK’s heaviest snowfall for almost 20 years, Sir Terry Wogan stepped down as presenter of BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show, chef Gino D’Acampo won ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’ and in Peterborough Neil Addison won the Great Eastern Run in a time of 1:07:32 with Jo Wilkinson victorious in the women’s race in 1:13:40.